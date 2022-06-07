UAE weather: Hot, fair forecast for Tuesday, mercury to hit 46ºC

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 6:35 AM

The weather in the UAE will be hot and fair in general on Tuesday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Mercury is set to hit 46ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai. The humidity level may reach up to 60 per cent in Dubai and 50 per cent in the capital.

There will be light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.