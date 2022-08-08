UAE weather: Hot, fair day ahead, mercury to rise to 47ºC

Authority urges residents to comply with safety instructions as rains, strong winds are expected
The day will be hot and fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Clouds are set to appear towards the east, by afternoon.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 47ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 47ºC in Al Ain.
The day will also be slightly humid as humidity levels will range from 15 to 753 per cent.
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust.
Conditions at sea will be sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Temperature in Fujairah will be as low as 27ºC