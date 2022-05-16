UAE weather: Hot, dusty forecast for Monday

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 6:27 AM Last updated: Mon 16 May 2022, 6:28 AM

The weather in UAE will be fair with a rise in temperatures in parts of the country on Monday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general with a significant increase in temperatures over some areas.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist or fog formation.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during the day. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.