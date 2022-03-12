UAE weather: Hot day ahead, blowing dust likely

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 6:57 AM

Temperatures are rising in the UAE, with the highest being 40ºC in Al Ruwais on Saturday.

The weather in the country will be hot and fair today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience highs of 38ºC and 39ºC, respectively, while the lowest temperature in both emirates will be 26ºC.

There will be light to moderate winds across the country, blowing dust with a speed of 15 to 25, reaching 35km/hr.

Conditions at sea are expected to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.