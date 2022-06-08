UAE weather: Hot and humid, temperatures to hit 46ºC

There will be light to moderate winds that blow up dust during the day

The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be hot and fair during the day and humid at night, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

In Abu Dhabi, the temperature will reach a high of 46ºC and a humidity of 70 per cent. The temperature in Dubai is set to hit 45ºC and a humidity of 65 per cent.

Some clouds will appear over the mountains in the East.