UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Sunday

Dusty conditions in parts of the country

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 6:37 AM

The weather in UAE will be hot and hazy on Sunday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is hot and fair in general. It will get hazy at times especially Eastward, with an increase in temperature.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.