UAE weather: Hot and hazy forecast for Monday, mercury to hit 47°C

Conditions at sea will be rough
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and hazy on Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is hot and fair in general, getting hazy at times during the day over some internal areas. Temperatures are expected to hit 47°C in parts of the country.
Low clouds to appear over the Eastern coast by Tuesday morning.
There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Conditions at sea will be rough
Weather1 week ago
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago
Code red alert issued for dust for several parts of UAE
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will be as high as 40ºC, today
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning
Weather2 weeks ago
Hot and dusty conditions to prevail today
Weather2 weeks ago
Humidity levels will range between 15 and 90 per cent
Weather2 weeks ago