UAE weather: Hot and dusty forecast for Tuesday, mercury to hit 45°C

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 6:27 AM

The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and dusty on Tuesday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is hot and fair in general, and dusty at times during the day. Temperature will rise to 45°C in parts of the country.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing and suspended dust during the daytime especially Westward.

ALSO READ:

The sea will be slight to moderate, rough at times Westward by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.