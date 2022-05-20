UAE weather: Hot and dusty forecast for Friday; mercury to hit 46°C

Temperatures will dip to the low 30s
Weather6 days ago
Friday will be hot, dusty and humid, especially during the daytime.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), mercury will hit 46°C in some parts of the country, including Al Ain. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will both record highs of 40°C.
Humidity levels are expected to rise throughout the day, ranging between 25 and 90 per cent.
Light to moderate Northwesterly winds over the sea are expected to blow dust during the day, with speeds reaching 40km/hr.
The NCM has also issued a rough sea alert for the Arabian Gulf until noon on Friday. Wave height is expected to reach 6 feet. Meanwhile, conditions in the Oman Sea will be slight.
