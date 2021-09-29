UAE weather: Hazy, rainy forecast for Wednesday

Dubai - It will get humid by night and Thursday morning.

By Web Report Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 6:46 AM

The weather in UAE will continue to be hazy and rainy in parts of the country on Wednesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with the clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.