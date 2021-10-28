UAE weather: Hazy, rainy forecast for parts of the country on Thursday

Residents can expect reduced visibility until 8.30am
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy with a chance of rain on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime with clouds appearing eastward and southward, becoming convective at times -- associated with rainfall.
It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in slight in Oman Sea.
Residents can expect reduced visibility until 8.30am
Weather1 week ago
Expect windy day, humid night
Weather1 week ago
Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather1 week ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather2 weeks ago
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Weather2 weeks ago
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
Weather2 weeks ago