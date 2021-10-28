UAE weather: Hazy, rainy forecast for parts of the country on Thursday

Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021

The weather in UAE will continue to be partly cloudy with a chance of rain on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during the daytime with clouds appearing eastward and southward, becoming convective at times -- associated with rainfall.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in slight in Oman Sea.