UAE weather: Gradual rise in temperature today

Chance of fog over coastal regions
Weather1 week ago
The weather will be hot and partly cloudy on Wednesday as temperatures rise across the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas.
A gradual increase in temperature is expected. It will get humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.
There will be light to moderate winds. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
