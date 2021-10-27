UAE weather: Gradual dip in temperature this week

Winds may cause blowing dust
The weather in UAE will continue to get cooler as temperatures dip across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for Wednesday is fair to partly cloudy, with some low clouds appearing eastward -- may be convective. The country will experience another slight decrease in temperatures.
It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some western internal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
