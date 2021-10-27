UAE weather: Gradual dip in temperature this week

The weather forecast for Wednesday is fair to partly cloudy.

By Web Report Published: Wed 27 Oct 2021, 11:33 AM

The weather in UAE will continue to get cooler as temperatures dip across the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

Listen to stories like this on our 8@8 with David Light podcast

The weather forecast for Wednesday is fair to partly cloudy, with some low clouds appearing eastward -- may be convective. The country will experience another slight decrease in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some western internal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.