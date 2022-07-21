UAE weather: Generally hot with chance of rain on Thursday

Horizontal visibility may fall as winds will blow dust and sand
The weather in the UAE will be generally hot, with a chance of rain
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will remain hot during the daytime and partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some rainy convective cloud formations eastward, extending over some internal and southern areas by afternoon.
There will also be light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times, with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.
Waters will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
