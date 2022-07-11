UAE weather: Fourth day of rainfall expected as end of Eid break nears

Temperatures will gradually decrease over western coastal areas
The weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Another day of rainfall is expected as there is a chance of rainfall over some internal areas especially east and southward, which may extend over some coastal areas.
Heavy rains lashed parts of Fujairah, last night.
The highest temperature in Dubai will be 41ºC, and in Abu Dhabi will be 38ºC.
Moderate winds will blow with clouds, freshening at times. This will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility over exposed areas.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate may be rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Mercury to hit a maximum of 43.8°C and a minimum of 29.1°C
Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal, internal locations
Light chance of mist formation over some areas
Light to moderate winds to offer some respite during daytime
Chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon
Low clouds will appear over the mountains
The day will be hot and fair in general