UAE weather: Foggy morning, slight increase in temperature

Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Fog was reported over several areas on Sunday morning, with several alerts from the National Centre of Meteorology warning that visibility was reduced to less than 1000 metres.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist or fog formations over some far westward areas of the country.
Residents can expect fair weather, partly cloudy at times, a slight increase in temperature over coastal areas. Light to moderate winds will offer some respite, becoming freshening at times during the day.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather1 week ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Weather2 weeks ago
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather
Weather2 weeks ago