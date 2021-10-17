UAE weather: Foggy morning, slight increase in temperature

Dubai - Expect windy day, humid night

By Web Report Published: Sun 17 Oct 2021, 6:42 AM

Fog was reported over several areas on Sunday morning, with several alerts from the National Centre of Meteorology warning that visibility was reduced to less than 1000 metres.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of mist or fog formations over some far westward areas of the country.

Residents can expect fair weather, partly cloudy at times, a slight increase in temperature over coastal areas. Light to moderate winds will offer some respite, becoming freshening at times during the day.