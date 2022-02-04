UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead

Light to moderate winds expected

By Web Desk Published: Fri 4 Feb 2022, 6:37 AM

Fog was reported over several areas in the UAE on Friday.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a fog alert on Friday morning, with fair to partly cloudy skies in general expected later on during the day.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal and internal areas. There will also be light to moderate winds.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.