UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead

Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
A foggy morning was reported on Saturday, with a generally fair forecast for the day ahead.
The National Centre of Meteorology reported mist formations over Dubai, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and the Al Dhafra region.
It will also be humid by night and Sunday morning, with a chance of fog over some coastal and internal areas then as well.
Though skies are generally expected to be fair, they can become partly cloudy to hazy at times. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will offer some respite.
Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather1 week ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Weather2 weeks ago
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago