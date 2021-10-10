UAE weather: Foggy morning, expect slight dip in temperature

Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather
It is set to get cooler in the UAE as the temperature dips slightly on Sunday.
The National Centre of Meteorology recorded fog over several areas of the country, issuing alerts. Mist formations were reported in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, AL Ain and Ras Al Khaimah.
Fog is also expected on Monday morning as humidity rises tonight, with a probability of mist formations over some coastal and internal areas.
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with clouds appearing eastward by late afternoon. Moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust, especially westwards.
Seas will be moderate to rough during the daytime westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
