UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy day ahead

Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Fog was reported over several areas in the UAE on Thursday, with a cloudy day forecast overall.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued several alerts showing areas that were expected to have decreased visibility due to mist formations.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of fog over some eastern internal regions then as well.
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy, hazy at times, during the daytime, with some low clouds appearing eastward. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the day as well.
Seas will be moderate, becoming rough by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather
