UAE weather: Fog causes low visibility; temperature to reach 39°C

The NCM has issued code red alerts for some regions
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of the Meteorology (NCM).
Fog continues to envelop parts of the country on Monday. Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to be careful on the road and to pay attention to the changing speed limits.
They also said that the speed limit has been reduced to 80 km/h on the Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Rimah -Al Khaznah).
Temperatures will reach highs of 39°C and 38°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and the emirates will see lows of 29°C and 28°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day.
ALSO READ:
The NCM has issued code red alerts for some regions
Residents can also expect light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day; it will be humid at night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day; conditions at sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
The formations are also associated with fresh winds that could reach speeds of 40 km/hr
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea
Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon
Mercury will see a significant fall near the coast