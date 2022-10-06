UAE weather: Fog blankets almost all of the country; temperature to reach 38°C

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy at times on Thursday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
NCM has issued a yellow alert for almost the whole country for fog. Red alerts have been issued in some areas as well.
Temperatures will reach 38°C and 37°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. It will be humid at night and Friday morning.
Light and moderate winds will cause blowing dust. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to be careful on the road and to pay attention to the changing speed limits
