UAE weather: Fog blankets almost all of the country; temperature to reach 38°C

NCM has issued a yellow alert for nearly the entire UAE for fog; red alerts have been issued in some areas as well

By Web Desk Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 6:40 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy at times on Thursday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

NCM has issued a yellow alert for almost the whole country for fog. Red alerts have been issued in some areas as well.

Temperatures will reach 38°C and 37°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. It will be humid at night and Friday morning.

Light and moderate winds will cause blowing dust. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.