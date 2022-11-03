UAE weather: Fog alerts issued; temperatures decrease gradually

Light to moderate winds will blow; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
The weather in UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Red and yellow fog alerts have been issued until 9am as horizontal visibility decreases.
Temperatures tend to decrease gradually. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see high temperatures of 36°C and 35°C respectively. The low temperatures in the emirates will be 20°C and 24°C.
Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas
A fog alert has been issued by authorities, motorists have been advised to exercise caution on roads
Residents can also expect humidity to increase by night
Police urged drivers to follow speed limits displayed on electronic boards
Residents should be aware of changing weather conditions, especially during these months of the year when low visibility tends to be more severe