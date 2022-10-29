UAE weather: Fog alert issued, visibility to drop

Residents should be aware of changing weather conditions, especially during these months of the year when low visibility tends to be more severe
The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
It will be humid with a probability of mist or fog formation in the morning over some places, especially coastal areas. A fog alert has been issued by authorities. Horizontal visibility is set to drop.
Visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 3.30am until 9am, today.
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 38ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai and 16ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 25 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds will blow with a speed of 10km/h to 20 km/h, reaching up to a speed of 30km/h.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
