UAE weather: Fog alert issued, temperatures to rise

Motorists are urged to drive carefully and reduce their speed where required.
Weather
The UAE was placed under fog alert on Thursday, with several areas being on red alert.
Visibility dropped to less than 1000 metres in many areas, with others being put on yellow alert by the National Center of Meteorology.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning, with further fog or mist formations over coastal and internal areas. The NCM also expects another increase in temperature, with light to moderate winds.
Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
