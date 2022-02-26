UAE weather: Fog alert issued; temperatures to dip to 11°C

Light to moderate winds to further cool climes
UAE residents are in for a cool start to the weekend as temperatures drop to 11°C in some areas on Saturday.
The National Centre of Meteorology issued a fog alert, warning residents of reduced visibility until 9.30am on February 26. The Abu Dhabi Police also urged motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits displayed on the electronic information boards.
The lowest temperature of 11°C will be recorded in Gasyoura. Dubai and Abu Dhabi will both record lows of 16°C and highs of 30°C.
The day is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal and Northern areas by night. Light to moderate winds are expected, with a speed of 10 to 20 and reaching 30km/hour.
Conditions at sea are expected to be slight, both onshore and offshore, in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
