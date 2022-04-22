UAE weather: Fog alert issued; temperatures dip to 16°C in parts of the country

The forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times
Fog blanketed some parts of the UAE early on Friday and is expected to clear up by 9.30am.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an alert, warning residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility in affected areas.
Patches of fog were reported over parts of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to exercise caution and abide by the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to dip slightly, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi experiencing lows of 23°C and 22°C, respectively. The lowest temperature of 16°C was recorded in Rezeen.
The forecast for Friday is mostly sunny. Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience highs of 39°C. Humidity levels are expected to vary, ranging between 10 per cent and 70 per cent.
