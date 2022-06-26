UAE weather: Fog alert issued, temperature to touch 44ºC today

By Web Desk Published: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 6:36 AM Last updated: Sun 26 Jun 2022, 7:12 AM

A fog alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology, with a deterioration in horizontal visibility from 6.15am until 9am today.

The Abu Dhabi police has urged motorists to exercise caution while driving. They have also requested motorists to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The day will be hot and fair in general. Humidity will increase throughout the day with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas northward.

Temperatures will gradually increase and will be as high as 44ºC and 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow, causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea. The sea will be rough by tomorrow morning.