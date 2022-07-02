UAE weather: Fog alert issued, temperature to touch 43ºC today

Authorities urge drivers not to get distracted by taking videos on their phone
Weather1 week ago
A fog alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology, with a deterioration in horizontal visibility till 8.30am today.
The day will be hot and fair in general. Humidity will increase throughout the day with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas northward.
Temperatures will gradually decrease over western coastal areas and will be as high as 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, may become rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
