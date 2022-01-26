UAE weather: Fog alert issued, motorists warned of reduced visibility

Wednesday and Thursday will see an increase in temperatures

Wed 26 Jan 2022, 6:24 AM

UAE residents and motorists have been warned of reduced visibility due to fog formation on Wednesday morning.

The National Centre of Meteorology has appealed to motorists to take caution and follow traffic instructions due to fog and low horizontal visibility.

There is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may further drop over some internal and coastal areas until 09:00 on Wednesday, January 26.

Authorities have issued the yellow alert as fog engulfs several parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the early hours.

Weather in the country will be fair to partly cloudy in general.

According to the NCM, Wednesday and Thursday will see an increase in temperatures.

Humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds. Sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded over the country on Tuesday, January 25, was 27.4°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 3:30pm.