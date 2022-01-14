UAE weather: Fog alert issued, motorists warned of poor visibility

Residents can expect a windy day ahead
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecast heavy fog formations that are likely to deteriorate horizontal visibility across the UAE.
The authorities called on motorists to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations because of fog formations leading to poor visibility.
Alerting drivers NCM took to Twitter to say that visibility will drop even further over scattered areas of the country and extend to some areas of the sea until Friday 11am.
Heavy fog has been reported over several Abu Dhabi areas like Al Shawamekh, Al Shamkhah, Bani Yas, Al Rahba, Shakhbout City, Al Shahama, Al Reef, Al Falah.
Speed reduction system has been activated to 80 Km/hr on several Abu Dhabi roads.
Weather will remain fair to partly cloudy in general, and will be humid by night.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times with a speed of 15-25 reaching 35km/hr.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 8.4°C in Jabal Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
The weather department has predicted cloudy and rainy weather in the UAE over the weekend and during the next week.
In its weather report issued on Wednesday evening, the NCM said from Saturday, January 15 to 19, the country will be affected by extension of surface low pressure from the southwest, accompanied by moist easterly winds with an upper air trough extending from the west, accompanied by a cold air mass, and the flow of clouds from the Red Sea towards the country with rainy convective clouds.
On Saturday, the UAE will experience a dusty and partly cloudy weather, gradually becoming cloudy in the afternoon and evening, especially on some eastern and northern regions, islands and the sea, with a chance of rain.
