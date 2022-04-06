UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Wednesday morning

The day will be dusty and partly cloudy at times over some areas
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists to drive cautiously and follow traffic regulations amid chances of fog formation on Wednesday morning.
In a weather alert issued today, the NCM said horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal areas, from 12.30am until 9.30am today.
The overall weather forecast for today is fair in general to partly cloudy at times.
Clouds could appear eastward by afternoon. It will get humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
