UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Wednesday morning

Partly cloudy with temperatures in low 30s

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 6:42 AM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 6:47 AM

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) calls on drivers to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formation and deterioration in horizontal visibility.

In its latest weather update, the NCM said, ''Deterioration in horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, from 00:00 until 10:00 Wednesday, 3rd November 2021.''

Abu Dhabi Police alerted motorists to drive safely and slowly as the speed limit on several roads had been reduced to 80 Km/h.

Early morning fog formation in some areas caused a problem for motorists on Wednesday, with red weather warnings for low visibility in places issued by the national weather centre.

The weather for Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy, especially eastward.

It will be humid at night and into Thursday morning, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.