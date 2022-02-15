UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning; temperatures to increase

Motorists are urged to drive carefully and reduce their speed where required.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 6:24 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 7:17 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issues a fog alert for Tuesday morning, urging motorists in the UAE to drive cautiously and follow traffic regulations.

In a statement issued on Monday night, NCM said horizontal visibility may drop even further over some western coastal and inland areas from 12:30am till 9:30am on February 15.

The general weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy, with an increase in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

NCM also predicts humid weather on Friday and Saturday with a chance of fog or mist by morning over some internal and coastal areas with increase in temperatures.

There will be light to moderate Northwesterly becoming Southeasterly, freshening at times, with speeds of 10–20kmph reaching 35 kmph.

From Tuesday to Saturday, the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

(with inputs from Ismail Sebugwaawo)