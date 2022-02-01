UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning, speed limit reduced

Weather conditions are expected to improve over the weekend
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fog alert for Tuesday morning, urging motorists in the UAE to drive cautiously and follow traffic regulations.
A statement issued by the national Met department said that horizontal visibility may drop even further over some coastal and inland areas from 2:30am until 9:30am, February 1, 2022.
Abu Dhabi reduced the speed limit to 80kmph on select roads as a precautionary measure:
Meanwhile, the general weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy with another slight increase in temperatures.
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Eastern and Northern areas.
Light to moderate winds gradually becoming moderate to fresh winds over the sea Westward by late night.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by Wednesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
