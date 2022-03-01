UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning; rain forecast for parts of the country

Temperatures expected to fall during the day.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 6:25 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a fog alerts for Tuesday morning, calling upon motorists to drive cautiously amid low visibility conditions and follow traffic regulations.

The NCM said that horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas from 2:30am till 9:30am on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi Police also reduced speed limits to 80kmph on select roads for the safety of motorists:

The overall weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some northern and eastern areas with a probability of light to moderate rainfall, with a decrease in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

ALSO READ:

Light to moderate winds and fresh at times especially over the sea.

The sea will be moderate and rough at night offshore areas in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.