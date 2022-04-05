UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning

Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today

UAE authorities issued a fog alert for parts of the country on Tuesday morning, urging motorists to reduce their speed on key roads and drive cautiously.

With low visibility on key roads, Abu Dhabi Police reduced the speed limit to 80kmph for the safety of motorists and pedestrians. The national Met department said that the fog will last till 9.30am.

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times with clouds formation Eastward, may be convective over mountains by afternoon.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.