UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning

It will be fair to partly cloudy today.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Jan 2022, 6:30 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and cool on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general, while NCM issued a fog alert for parts of the country, which will last until 10am.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation, especially westward.

Winds will be light to moderate.

Sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.