UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Tuesday morning

Strong winds to cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and cool on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general, while NCM issued a fog alert for parts of the country, which will last until 10am.
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation, especially westward.
Winds will be light to moderate.
Sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Strong winds to cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.
Weather1 week ago
The authority had earlier cleaned rainwater drainage holes to drain the accumulated rainwater
Weather1 week ago
Ras Al Khaimah Police rescues driver stuck on the roof of a submerged car
Weather1 week ago
Maintenance people report a dramatic rise in calls from distressed tenants since the onset of the new year
Weather1 week ago
Drivers urged to keep sufficient, safe distance between vehicles, fasten seat belts, pay attention to the road
Weather1 week ago
The NCM reported rains in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah
Weather1 week ago
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Weather1 week ago
The spate of rainy weather will continue until Thursday
Weather1 week ago