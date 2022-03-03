UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Thursday morning

Cloudy forecast for today with a rise in temperatures.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 6:26 AM

The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Thursday with an increase in temperatures in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

NCM issued a code red weather alert for the country as fog descended upon most parts of the country this morning:

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to drive cautiously amid low visibility conditions as speed limits on various roads of the Emirate were reduced to 80kmph. A list of key roads was posted on Twitter:

The overall weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy as low clouds will appear over Eastern coast by Friday morning, with gradual increase in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.