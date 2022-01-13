UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Thursday morning

Blowing dust and sand will reduce horizontal visibility
The weather in UAE will continue to be cool and cloudy on Thursday with a fog alert issued for morning by the national Met centre (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general, getting humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.
A fog alert has been issued for parts of the country this morning, which will last until 9am.
Winds will be light to moderate.
The sea is slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea.
