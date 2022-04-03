UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Sunday morning

Humid by night over some areas
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be cloudy and foggy during the day, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair in general and partly cloudy at times over some areas during daytime. It will get humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Light to moderate winds.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
