UAE weather: Fog alert issued for Sunday morning

The weather in UAE will continue to be cold and cloudy on Sunday with a fog alert issued for the morning by the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general.

It will get humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.