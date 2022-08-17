UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy, temperature to reach 45°C

It will be affected by a low-pressure area at the end of this week
The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather will be dusty at times. Winds will be light to moderate and cause blowing dust during the day.
There is a probability of the formation of convective clouds towards the East of the country in the afternoon. These clouds are associated with rainfall.
Temperatures will reach highs of 45°C and 43°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. The lowest temperature in the Capital will be 34°C and that in Dubai will be 35°C.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
