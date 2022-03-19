UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy forecast; temperatures to dip to 12ºC

The country usually record about 100mm of precipitation annually
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures across the UAE will dip today. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures will go as low as 12ºC in Mezaira.
The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times. The lowest in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be 21ºC and 20ºC, respectively. Whereas, the highest that both emirates experience today will be 26ºC.
Fresh westerly to northwesterly winds will continue to blow with a speed of 40 km/hr.
Conditions at sea are expected to be rough to very rough, with wave height reaching 6 ft offshore.
The country usually record about 100mm of precipitation annually
Weather1 week ago
Blowing dust may reduce visibility in some areas.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures expected to increase today.
Weather1 week ago
Morning fog alert issued for parts of the country.
Weather1 week ago
Humidity is expected to increase at night, with the possibility of fog formation over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
Winds may cause blowing sand at times
Weather2 weeks ago
Low clouds to appear by morning
Weather2 weeks ago
Cloudy forecast for today with a rise in temperatures.
Weather2 weeks ago