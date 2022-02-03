UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair skies, temperature to increase slightly

It will be humid by night and early Friday morning

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 6:23 AM

Temperature will increase slightly in the UAE, with fair to partly cloudy skies in general.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be humid by night and early Friday morning, with a chance of mist or fog formation over some internal and coastal areas, especially westward.

Seas will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:


More news from Weather