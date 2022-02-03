UAE weather: Fair skies, temperature to increase slightly

It will be humid by night and early Friday morning

By Web Desk Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 6:23 AM

Temperature will increase slightly in the UAE, with fair to partly cloudy skies in general.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be humid by night and early Friday morning, with a chance of mist or fog formation over some internal and coastal areas, especially westward.

Seas will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: