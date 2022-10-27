UAE weather: Fair skies, humid nights; temperature to reach 35°C

Motorists have been urged to be cautious on the roads in the next few days, especially during early morning hours
The weather in the UAE will be fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 23°C and 25°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning. There is a chance of mist or fog forming, especially over coastal areas.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
