UAE weather: Fair skies, humid nights; temperature to reach 35°C

There is a chance of mist or fog forming, especially over coastal areas; light to moderate winds will blow

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 6:15 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 23°C and 25°C respectively.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning. There is a chance of mist or fog forming, especially over coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.