UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Fair skies, humid night ahead

Expect light to moderate winds

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, weather, sunny, National Centre of Meteorology, UAE
Dubai, Abu Dhabi, weather, sunny, National Centre of Meteorology, UAE

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 6:25 AM

UAE residents can expect fair skies on Saturday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be fair to partly cloudy.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a chance of mist or fog over some internal areas. Residents can also expect light to moderate winds.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.


More news from Weather