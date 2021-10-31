UAE weather: Fair skies, humid night ahead

Expect light to moderate winds

Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 6:25 AM

UAE residents can expect fair skies on Saturday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be fair to partly cloudy.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a chance of mist or fog over some internal areas. Residents can also expect light to moderate winds.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.