UAE weather: Fair skies, chances of fog over some areas

NCM predicts light to moderate winds

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 6:31 AM

UAE residents can expect fair skies on Saturday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times eastward.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning, with a chance of mist or fog over some western coastal and internal areas. Residents can also expect light to moderate winds.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.