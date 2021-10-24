UAE weather: Fair skies, chance of fog formations

Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Skies are expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times on Sunday.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formations over some coastal and internal areas.
Residents can also expect light to moderate winds.
The sea will be slight in both the Oman Sea and the Arabian Gulf.
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on Sunday.
Weather1 week ago
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions.
Weather1 week ago
Municipality ready to deal with any weather situation to ensure business continuity and protect members of society.
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will tend to decrease in the coastal areas on Thursday.
Weather1 week ago
The Sila and Al Ruwais areas of Abu Dhabi will see a low of 22 degrees
Weather2 weeks ago
Windy conditions to cause blowing dust in parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather
Weather2 weeks ago