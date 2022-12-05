UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy day ahead

By Web Desk Published: Mon 5 Dec 2022, 6:25 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Clouds will appear over some Eastern and Northern areas, which may be associated with light rainfall.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward. Light to moderate winds will blow.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 31ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 14ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 40 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

